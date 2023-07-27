AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a GAME CHANGER and a major inspiration for the generation of young actresses

MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the talk of the town ever since the success of her debut show Imlie which airs on Star Plus.

The actress played the titular role in the drama series which went on to become a huge hit among the fans.

Sumbul's character Imlie became instantly famous and managed to connect to the viewers.

Her character started off in a very simple way but with time and the changing storyline, Sumbul proved that she was the right choice for this role.

She has portrayed a mother on-screen at such a young age and managed to pull off the role so well.

Sumbul's on-screen pairing with both her co-stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan became a huge hit.

Both the actors are quite older to her in age but that did not make Sumbul hesitant to create magic on-screen with her amazing performance.

And now, after the success of Imlie and her rocking stint in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul has bagged another lead role.

The actress will be seen playing and IAS Officer in Sony TV's upcoming show Kavya - EK Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Sumbul is once again going to portray a very mature role in the show.

The first promo is out and Sumbul looks extremely promising in her character.

Well, the ardent viewers who have followed Sumbul's journey from Imlie feel that she is a game changer.

Sumbul who is very young in age is already experimenting with her choice of characters.

There were several layers to her role in Imlie but that did not stop her from playing it with utmost conviction.

In the era where young actresses refuse to play mother on-screen, Sumbul took up the challenge.

With Kavya, she is once again portraying a character which is quite mature for her age but she has decided to go for it.

Sumbul is only a motivation to the aspiring actresses who are skeptical of taking up such roles.

She is setting new examples by her choice of roles and proved that age is just a number.

Well, Sumbul's journey in the showbiz world has just started and she has a long way to go.

