AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sumit Singh aka Reeva's character missing from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans want her to be back

The viewers had previously seen how Ishaan and Reeva got separated just shortly after they started to date. She has been missing from the show after she refused to come for Sakharpuda in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Sumit Singh

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on small screens. 

The popular drama series recently took a generation leap of 20 years. 

It saw Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. 

Apart from Kishori Shahane, Bharati Patil and Shailesh Datar, the entire cast made an exit from the show after the leap. 

Well, currently, the show's story is revolving around Savi and Ishaan. 

Savi has finally got admission in the Bhosle Institute after Isha helped her with it. 

Ishaan and Savi are at constant loggerheads and both hate each other. 

The viewers had previously seen how Ishaan and Reeva got separated just shortly after they started to date. 

Reeva went to London to pursue her future studies. This broke Ishaan's heart and also his trust. 

Cracks developed between the duo and both the families also developed major differences. 

Ever since then, Reeva's character is missing from the show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sheetal Maulik on being picky about work after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: “I have to be choosy because it makes no sense just to do whatever I get, I will continue to be like this as that's my nature”

The ardent viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are dearly missing Reeva.

Jyoti Seth says, ''I loved Reeva's track in the show. I dearly miss her.''

Pinky Karia says, ''Reeva's character was just too amazing. I am waiting to see her comeback.''

Hiti Parekh says, ''I loved how Sumit Sing played this role and her chemistry with Ishaan was simply beautiful. Hope she is back in the story soon.''

Priyanka Singh says, ''Reeva's storyline was great, I wonder what she is up to. Why the makers are not bringing her back.''

Do you miss Sumit Singh aka Reeva in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin into a frenzy

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Indraneel Bhattacharya Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Ishaan Savi reeva TV news TellyChakkar
