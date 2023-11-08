AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sumit Singh aka Reeva's character missing from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans want her to be back

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on small screens.

The popular drama series recently took a generation leap of 20 years.

It saw Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles.

Apart from Kishori Shahane, Bharati Patil and Shailesh Datar, the entire cast made an exit from the show after the leap.

Well, currently, the show's story is revolving around Savi and Ishaan.

Savi has finally got admission in the Bhosle Institute after Isha helped her with it.

Ishaan and Savi are at constant loggerheads and both hate each other.

The viewers had previously seen how Ishaan and Reeva got separated just shortly after they started to date.

Reeva went to London to pursue her future studies. This broke Ishaan's heart and also his trust.

Cracks developed between the duo and both the families also developed major differences.

Ever since then, Reeva's character is missing from the show.

The ardent viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are dearly missing Reeva.

Jyoti Seth says, ''I loved Reeva's track in the show. I dearly miss her.''

Pinky Karia says, ''Reeva's character was just too amazing. I am waiting to see her comeback.''

Hiti Parekh says, ''I loved how Sumit Sing played this role and her chemistry with Ishaan was simply beautiful. Hope she is back in the story soon.''

Priyanka Singh says, ''Reeva's storyline was great, I wonder what she is up to. Why the makers are not bringing her back.''

