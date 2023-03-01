Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?

MUMBAI : The audience's preferred source of entertainment and the greatest of all mediums has always been television. Over time, there have been many changes in the entertainment industry.

Now that there is a new wave of upcoming actors taking over TV shows, people are looking for new stories of love and drama. While the endurance of presentations has declined, the introduction of new-age thinkers has unquestionably aided in providing audiences with stories of inspiration and entertainment.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sherdil Shergill: Manmeet’s big move to change the perspective towards women

With shows like Shredil Shergill that brought together two very popular stars from the TV world, they have failed to capture any essence of interest from the public. While TV will not go out of existence any time soon, the grandiosity of TV shows and stars has definitely gone down. It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin. On the one side, there are shows that have been on-air for decades, and on the other side, there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes.

Sherdil Shergill promised a lot of freshness, and fans were excited to see the new pairing between Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar, especially after Dhoopar’s much-talked-about exit from Kundali Bhagya.

But sources are saying that the show is going off-air, and audiences think it is because the lead pair lacked chemistry. That could very well be true. Maybe the storyline is bad, but sometimes, bad stories can carry on and the show can work because of the star power, and because of the chemistry. But despite having popular stars, Sherdil Shergill is one show that has failed to capture the interest of the audience at all.

Samiridhi Yadav says, “There was no chemistry, and what kind of a storyline is that?”

Reena Sharma says, “There is no story, minimum effort in the writing, and no bonding between the co-stars.”

Lakshya Ranka says, “Certain things look incredibly fake, and when you try to force chemistry, it does not work.”

Ridhi Shukla says “The show just hasn’t gotten enough time to develop; it feels half-baked.”

Isha Trivedi says, “The show starts on a good note, but soon enough, they forget their own plotline. Right now, I feel like the show has lost its sight pretty soon.”

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Sherdil Shergill: Manmeet and Raj talk about Anmol, the former hears Nirali talk about a pooja