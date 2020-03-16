AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Television shows exposing young kids to family drama is unacceptable

The viewers feel that kids of such a small age shouldn't be exposed to such dramas that too on daily basis. 
MUMBAI : A lot of television shows are being produced these days. 

While some have made it to the small screens, some are gearing up for the launch soon. 

We all know that the content that is shown on television has changed a lot with time. 

Saas-bahu dramas continue to dominate the screens and a certain section of audience, the makers are also trying to present a variety of content. 

There are so many amazing TV shows which are currently running on the small screens.

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie are some of the top-rated shows which are ruling the TRP charts. 

Well, the major highlight of some of these TV shows are the child actors. 

Yeh hai Chahatein has Ruhi, Anupamaa has Anu, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has Pihu while Imlie has Cheeni. These child actors have a pivotal roles to play in their respective shows. 

In fact, these kids are the real heroes of the shows. 

But a lot of viewers are unhappy with the way the kids are exposed to a lot of family, the over drama that takes place, so many intense scenes which kids should not even talk about are being performed in front of them.

The kids are shown more matured than their age in the shows. Somewhere their innocence is lost.

The viewers feel that kids of such a small age shouldn't be exposed to such dramas that too on daily basis. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:17

