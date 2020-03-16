AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The makers should concentrate on the investigation track rather than showing parallel stories which is shifting the focus in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

A few weeks back, the makers introduced some new characters and the storyline changed to another level.

The investigation track of Ram's father was introduced with new characters also playing pivotal roles.

We saw how Ram hired a special investigation officer Krish Dixit who is leaving no stone unturned to solve the mystery of this.

The viewers saw some shocking twists in the story and it was keeping everyone hooked to the screen.

However, amid all this, Priya's pregnancy twist was introduced for a few episodes which made no sense.

The ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have some complaints about the same.

The pregnancy track was absolutely not required as it was simply meaningless.

Ram just assumed that Priya is pregnant while the duo never consummated their marriage.

This was extremely bizarre and the viewers really didn't expect such a stupid thing to happen.

Furthermore, the current drama is going on about Ram transferring all his property to Priya and not Nandini.

The family drama in the Kapoor house never gets over but all this is simply shifting the focus from the entire investigation storyline.

The viewers are not happy with parallel tracks running at the same time as they are not able to concentrate on the actual plot.

Ram and Priya are once again facing the same struggles dealing with their family.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments.

