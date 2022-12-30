AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The netizens feels Tejasswi of TejRan is the one who is working and not Karan Kundrra; Here is what they had to say

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 15 featured two formidable competitors, Tejasswi and Karan, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up. They were given the adorable nickname TejRan by their admirers, who adored their chemistry and gave them this title.

Following the show, their followers continue to show them a lot of love even after Bigg Boss. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of each other on their social media pages and the fans love watching it all.

The couple is frequently captured together. The media always keeps sharing moments of the couple together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6 and is being praised a lot for her performance on the show, while Karan is currently shooting for his upcoming project.

Even though the couple has a lot of fans, the netizens feel that the couple TejRan is working and so popular amongst people because of Tejasswi and her work. They feel Karan is not the one keeping them in news and media. They feel that Tejaswwi won Bigg Boss 15 and is keeping in the news because of her being in the show Naagin 6.

The netizens have been expressing their views regarding the same. Here is what they had to say:

Isha Dubey: I feel there are many more celebs that the media can cover but for some reason TejRan works. I think Tejasswi is the one continuously working and even won the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She is the one who is making them make news frequently.

Kritika Sahay: Tejasswi gave a lot of content when she was in Bigg Boss 15 and ended up winning the show. Media loves to capture her but Karan is the one getting the advantage of limelight along with her. It is great for him. Let’s see if his upcoming project gets him back to the level he used to be at.

Sonal Shrivas: Tejasswi keeps making news and people love watching the couple of Tejasswi and Karan together but still I feel that Tejasswi’s work is what is keeping them so popular till date even after Bigg Boss getting over.

Khushboo Sahu: Karan is working but Tejasswi is seen on the screen because of her show. I hope Karan is seen on the screen too but Tejasswi is what keeps the media around them all the time. She was quite the entertainer in the Bigg Boss house and even after the show, she has her own unique and funny way of dealing with the media.

