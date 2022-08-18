AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The separation of the lead actors after the leap in daily soaps is getting monotonous

MUMBAI : There are several television shows successfully running on small screens for a long time now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Pandya Store, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhagya Lakshmi, and many others are constantly ruling the TRP charts.

Well, we all know that every show goes through interesting twists and turns in the storyline to make sure the viewers are hooked to the screens.

Whenever a show witnesses a leap, a lot of changes take place in the storyline.

ALSO READ: EXCITING NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao to reunite with Sandiip Sikcand for his upcoming project?

New characters are introduced in the show while a few existing ones make an exit.

Apart from this, the story takes new twists and turns and gets even more interesting.

However, one common formula that the makers of almost every show are adopting to make the story interesting is the separation of the lead actors. Yes, you heard it right!

The viewers have often witnessed that a leap in the show is followed by the separation of the lead couple.

This formula works most of the time but now it is getting monotonous.

The story becomes extremely predictable and there is no surprise element left.

While a leap can make or break the show but a predictable storyline can lead to boredom.

The viewers constantly want some spice in the show to keep them hooked to the screens but the makers following the same pattern make the audience lose interest.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: GREAT NEWS! Rajjo is all set to meet the Pandyas of Pandya Store for this interesting reason