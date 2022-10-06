AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The supporting star cast's track is much more interesting than Ram and Priya's storyline in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing some interesting twists in the story with just two episodes of the leap being aired.

Ram and Priya are leading different lives. While Priya was jailed for two years for Shivina's death, Ram has now shifted his focus only to work.

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya's lives have a separate set of problems.

However, a lot of things are linked to both of them which will once again bring Ram and Priya in front of each other.

But the ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are not impressed with the way the makers are showing Ram and Priya's story post leap.

Disha Joshi says, "I feel Vikrant and Sara's track is much more interesting than Ram and Priya."

Mehek Singh says, "Ram-Priya's track is already witnessed in the previous season. So, there is nothing new. But I am actually looking forward to Vikrant-Sara's storyline."

Mitali Shah says, "This is the first time I have felt that the supporting cast's storyline is more intriguing than the leads."

Priyal Suchak says, "I feel Vikrant and Sara's love track will be much more interesting than Ram-Priya's story."

