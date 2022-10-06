AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The supporting star cast's track is much more interesting than Ram and Priya's storyline in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya's lives have a separate set of problems. However, a lot of things are linked to both of them which will once again bring Ram and Priya in front of each other.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:43
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The supporting star cast's track is much more interesting than Ram and Priya's storyline in Sony TV's Bade

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing some interesting twists in the story with just two episodes of the leap being aired.

Ram and Priya are leading different lives. While Priya was jailed for two years for Shivina's death, Ram has now shifted his focus only to work.

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya's lives have a separate set of problems.

However, a lot of things are linked to both of them which will once again bring Ram and Priya in front of each other.

But the ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are not impressed with the way the makers are showing Ram and Priya's story post leap. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor on Sara and Vikrant's love story track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Vikrant's friendship is at stake and I am very scared about it, let's see how it turns out to be

Disha Joshi says, "I feel Vikrant and Sara's track is much more interesting than Ram and Priya."

Mehek Singh says, "Ram-Priya's track is already witnessed in the previous season. So, there is nothing new. But I am actually looking forward to Vikrant-Sara's storyline."

Mitali Shah says, "This is the first time I have felt that the supporting cast's storyline is more intriguing than the leads."

Priyal Suchak says, "I feel Vikrant and Sara's love track will be much more interesting than Ram-Priya's story."

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE VERDICT! The post leap track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is so CLICHÉ, nothing impressive for the viewers

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dangerous! Aarohi turns vengeful against Abhimanyu, makes her way to Birla house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. Many celebrities are...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Testing Time! Vinta’s hospitality tested by Lord Vishnu, Garud has a big responsibility for Amrit Manthan
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Aww! ‘Shehnaaz Miss You Jaan’ is trending on social media
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she debuted as an...
Uff Hotness! Tejasswi Prakash turns head with her sizzling sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Sab Satrangi: Oh No! Shweta wins again, challenges to give the family a hard time
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Recent Stories
Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj?
Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj?
Latest Video