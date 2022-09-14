AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Toshu another Vanraj in the making in Star Plus' Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is going through a crucial track currently.

With Kinjal delivering a baby girl, the Shah family is overjoyed and no one can keep calm as they welcome the new member of the family.

Anupamaa has finally become a grandmother and she is on cloud nine to see the little princess.

However, her happiness did not last long as she came to know a shocking truth about her son Toshu.

Anupamaa came to know that Toshu had a fling while Kinjal was pregnant.

When she confronted Toshu, he had a very insensitive reason to justify his fling. Anupamaa was extremely hurt as well as furious with Toshu.

Toshu who was initially scared of getting exposed has now openly spoken to Anupamaa for the same. He is not even scared of Rakhi Dave as he very well knows that she is quiet for the sake of her daughter.

In the recent episode where Toshu openly justifies his fling, it leaves Anupamaa baffled.

She can't believe that her son is so insensitive and feels that he has done no wrong by cheating on Kinjal.

Anupamaa is totally against Toshu and wants justice for Kinjal. However, Rakhi Dave who never spares anyone who harms her daughter is also quiet this time.

This comes as a huge shocker for everyone as Rakhi is not normally like this.

Well, the ardent viewers who are following the show regularly have a lot of different opinions on Toshu and his fling.

Sunita Jha says, "Toshu is definitely creating a wrong example for men. Justifying a fling is not the right thing."

Pihu Sinha says, "Paritosh is acting the same as Vanraj. His comment on men and women being different proves that he is indeed Vanraj's son."

Shweta Shah says, "I feel Toshu should be kicked out of the Shah house for this. He doesn't deserve Kinjal."

Rachna Dave says, "Kinjal deserves to know the truth and take a decision accordingly. If Toshu can do this once, he can also do it again."

The viewers feel that Toshu is extremely shameless for justifying his actions and is not even regretting it.

Vanraj did the same when Anupamaa accused him of infidelity and now, Toshu is doing the same.

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments.

