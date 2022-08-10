Audience Perspective! Unexpectedly Netizens love to see Choti Anu with Maya

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Maya wanting Choti Anu back.

With the introduction of Maya in the show, we can see how maAn is shattered as Maya has already claimed that she is going to take Choti Anu along with her as that is what she is here for.

Recently, there was a track in the show where we saw how Anupama was focused on the matters of the Shah family so much that she wasn’t looking at her relationship with Anuj and was also neglecting Choti Anu.

Now with Maya’s arrival, things are surely going to be difficult for Anupama as she will have to prove that she is not just a better mother than Maya but also the perfect mother for Choti Anu.

While there are viewers who are sympathizing with Anupama, unexpectedly there are also those who love watching Maya and Choti Anu together.

Here we show a few views that were reposted on Asmi Deo’s profile. Check it out:

Currently, As Kavya dances with Mohit, Vanraj is furious at the sight. Meanwhile, during the kite competition, Dimple cuts Leela’s kite and the latter gets angry at her.

Anupamaa makes all the effort to save her kite while Pakhi and Anu encourage her to save her kite.

Maya now cuts Anupamaa’s kite and this irks the latter. Anupamaa tells Anuj that she didn’t think anyone could make her lose.

As Maya makes an entry, Anu goes forward to hug her. She then shocks Anupamaa and Anuj saying that she is Anu’s biological mother. She says she has come to take her daughter back.

