Audience Perspective: Vanadana taking a stand against her abuser in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, is setting a great example of strong women on TV!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.

The recent episodes, of the show, have been a little intense, the show has dealt with the sensitive subject matter of abuse and harassment towards girls in a vulnerable position.

But what stands out is, first the episode and the scene wasn’t dragged out, it happened, in a quick moment like it does in real life, Sayli Salunkhe was vulnerable, and brave and that could translate through the scene.

The second and the most important thing, was Vandana’s reaction, her retaliation, and then just to stand by her decision to teach the abuser a lesson, no matter what is actually setting up a great example for the portrayal of strong women on TV. Before anyone could come in and save in, Vandana took that stand for herself, asserting and shaming the personally responsible. But what the show was able to do was, not take away from the gravity of what happened, The flashbacks that Vanadana kept getting felt so real and s traumatic but her ability to not question that she needs to fight for her rights and her integrity is what was remarkable.

Sudha Nagpal says, “Subject matters like these can be tough to portray, and not making them look dramatic is a tough job, but I am so glad the way it was handled”.

Nidhi Rana says, “Vandana reassuring herself that she needs to do this for herself and other girls were such an emotional moment, I loved it so much”.

Soumya Gurpal says, “While, the episode, was great, it felt a but rushed, and when they switched over to talking about the party, I was a bit confused but I get it”.

Manya Shirke says, “Vandana getting the flashbacks felt so real to so many of the stories we hear, it was a very difficult story to tell, but it was important”.

Molly Sharma, says, “I loved when even before Kunal could say anything, Vandana assured him that she would fight the case, no matter what, that she wouldn’t let the abuser win, and it’s setting a really good example for us of the changing heroine in TV soaps”.

The show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has received a lot of appreciation, while the show has only begun, fans of the show have high hopes for the show and the cast.

