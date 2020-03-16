AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! With Vanraj’s changed behavior, will the kids regret getting Anupamaa married to Anuj?

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, with Shah Family’s best wishes and blessings, Anuj and Anupamaa are all set to have their Grah-Pravesh. And while this is the new start for Anupamaa and Anuj, the upcoming storyline will now show their ‘Zindagi Ki Naya Safar’.

There is going to be love and romance between the couple after their marriage but the challenges will still be there. Now, it would be super exciting to watch how intriguing the new start will be.

Well, as we see that Vanraj takes the responsibility of the whole family on his shoulders and asks the family members not to bother Anupamaa henceforth, as she has just begun her new life. Netizens now fear that with this changed behaviour of Vanraj, if the kids will accept him completely and begin to regret that they hurried in getting Anupamaa married to Anuj or will they accept both their parents in the state they are in and support Vanraj to grow better ahead.

We exclusively revealed that a new major tragedy will hit the Shahs, no it's not about Bapuji but Vanraj will meet with a major accident in the show. This accident will call for a major loss in the lives of Shahs. What will happen next? Will Anupamaa come to the rescue of the Shahs again?

