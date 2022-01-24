AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers analyse what went wrong for Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Fans have been critically analysing the show, the recent TRPs have been dropping for them. Well, now the fans reveal what went wrong for the show:

Nishtha Rai: We were really waiting for more Fatejo moments but there were too many tracks going on in the show simultaneously.

Vinit Sreeram: Buzzo and Simran's wedding is again set aside, and now the track completely shifted to Jasmine again. We are still waiting to see which story will finally get focused on.

Manju Mehta: There is no freshness, we are eagerly waiting for what can be unveiled in the upcoming episodes. When will they bring a fresh track to the show?

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, Tejo comes to meet Fateh while he is completely tense. She makes him feel better reminding him about good moments from the past. Tejo asks him for a coffee date and both go on her active to the place. She plans a set-up for the coffee date. While both have coffee together she promises Fateh that she will come to meet him in the jail and take care of their families. Fateh feels happy to see Tejo's changed behaviour towards him.

