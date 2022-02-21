AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers applaud Rajan Shahi's choice of depicting old school romance with Anupamaa's #MaAn and Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan. The Producer has given some marvellous gems to the industry.

Rajan Shahi is has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline. From having one longest-running TV show to the current most loved show.

Talking about his most popular shows currently, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the vision behind the most adored jodis #MaAn and #AbhiRa has been Old-School Romance and this onscreen chemistry has indeed turned into a major hit among the viewers. The retro songs in backdrop and innocence are love isn't found this common so fans do miss these moments in reality too.

Here's what the fans had to share:

Nimika Vaida: MaAn's old school romance has been winning hearts all over, I feel the makers took a smart choice in bringing back those innocent moments in such a mature love story.

Ankita Mestry: Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa being the young blood has too many hints of that old school romance, their love story has soo much freshness and high regard for the 90's love which is so pure, with no malice of betrayal or bad vibes at all.

Mitali Kumar: Rajan Shahi indeed played the smartest card by bringing back that pure form of love in a world filled with flings and relationships that don't even last a week and are way far from the concept of marriage, he brought a stable love story and portray with such purity that the viewers feel like wanting such love in reality too.

Currently, in Anupamaa, the love confession is all set to happen, while in Yeh Rishta

