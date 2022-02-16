AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers are upset about Paritosh following the footsteps of Vanraj even in his MARRIAGE!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

The show Anupamaa has been trending not only for Anuj and Anupamaa's brewing chemistry but also for Leela and Paritosh's reactions to the same. Netizens have been reacting in trolls over the trio Leela, Paritosh and Vanraj and commenting on its hypocrisy, ego and misogynistic ideologies. The fans turn too rude to the trio and applaud Anupamaa and Bapuji for showing them their real face.

In the current track, we see Paritosh following the footsteps of Vanraj, not only in his career but even in his marriage. Despite getting married to the love of his life he still ignores her in many instances. This created a major rift between the two and now the current track even hints at Toshu cheating on Kinju just as Vanraj did to Anupamaa. Viewers had to share this:

Lipika Bhat: Toshu is so dumb at times that he does everything that Vanraj or Rakhi Dave would tell him, sometimes it feels like he doesn't have a brain of his own, it is always someone else manipulating his decisions.

Ashmeet Kaur: If Toshu uses his brains then I feel there would be another major issue because all he did till now was either overdramatic or immature. His decision to marry Kinjal succeeded only because Anupamaa supported them.

Pooja Sharma: One son in the family who is so blinded by ambition that he bids adieu to logic, emotions and relations. What can be expected?

What do you all think?

In the upcoming episode, Kinjal plans a date night with Paritosh on Valentine's Day, while Samar and Nandini enjoy some quality time together at the dance academy. Kavya too has arranged a surprise for Vanraj and even Anupamaa plans to celebrate the day with Anuj.

