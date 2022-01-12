AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers criticize Raavi's blind trust in Anita in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Currently, we see Shiva rushes to the operation theatre and hears Doctor and Anita's conversation. He stops Anita from implanting Dhara's child in her womb. Anita furiously tries to snatch the embryo container. Raavi is seen stopping Shiva as she is still blindly trusting Anita despite seeing that she is clearly lying. Dhara witnesses this fight and realises that Anita was only acting as a friend. Anita pushes Shiva and the container falls on the ground crashing Dhara's dreams. She is left in deep shock, in rage Dhara plants a tight slap on Anita's face and confronts her. But Anita tries to defend herself in front of them. Anita leaves two options for Shiva and Dhara, she reveals that either she is innocent or Raavi is equally responsible for the whole tragedy. Shiva chooses the second one and tells Raavi that he never thought she would get so blind in her sister's love and her anger for Dhara would make her stoop this low.

The viewers have been quite upset looking at Raavi's they called out on her blind trust and shared their views:

Rishina Punjabi: I was quite upset seeing Raavi's blind trust, although she knows what kind of a family she belongs to she still trusted Anita. She could have been a little more sensible in choosing whom to trust and not.

Chetna Sonariya: Despite witnessing everything, Raavi still supported Anita. This really made me feel bad for the Pandyas that even after giving her all the love since childhood for one minor inconvenience she changed her sides and helped the wrong guys.

Bharti Gusani: Why isn't Anita getting exposed? It's high time her devious plans with Kamini need to get exposed. With Today's episode, we had high hopes but Raavi's trust in Anita crashed it all. Despite Shiva being ruthless, he seems way more mature and sensible than her.

What do you all think?

