AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers in SHOCK after Malvika's CONFESSION for Vanraj in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: MAJOR TWIST! Anupama: Vanraj’s condition to leave Malvika, Anupama fired up

Currently, the viewers who witnessed Mukku's confession about Vanraj not only left Anupamaa and Anuj in shock but even the viewers, there are barely any possibilities to accept Malvika's attraction towards Vanraj, this brought in some stern reactions and pointed loopholes:

In the upcoming episode, Malvika tells him that she doesn't want anything from Vanraj and if her feelings for Vanraj are wrong, then so are Anuj's feelings for Anupamaa. She tells him that people change and Vanraj is not the same old Vanraj. Anuj tells her that she was in an abusive relationship and Vanraj is nothing but an abuser, who has tortured Anupamaa for years. Malvika refuses to hear any of that and keeps defending Vanraj. In his anger, Anuj then asks Malvika if she will have to end her partnership with Vanraj right away.

Anupamaa tells Vanraj that he has no right to play with Malvika's heart. Vanraj replies that he is not interested in any kind of relationship and his only focus is his goal. Malvika comes there and tells Anupamaa that Vanraj is right, but she will still break her partnership with him.

Also read: Anupama: OMG! Anuj tells Malvika to break her partnership with Vanraj

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com