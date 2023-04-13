Audience Perspective: Vikrant's entry in Bhagyalakshmi finally gives Lakshmi much-needed attention!

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, and Smita Bansal, among the other actors, make up a great ensemble cast.

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs and has been an emotional rollercoaster of a journey where we have seen Rishi and Laskhmi be in love, not never fully together.

We have often seen Lakshmi fight for herself, and her identity and sometimes to stick by Rishi and sometimes to stay away from him.

After a long battle of back and forth, Rishi and Lakshmi are at crossroads, we have seen the entry of Vikrant who is the possible prospect for Lakshmi’s marriage.

While the reasons and intentions behind Vikrant’s proposal are definitely not clear but what his entry does, pull the focus back on Lakshmi and gives her the much-needed attention that character needed and put things in perspective for Rishi.

Because while Rishi might love Lakshmi, he has not always been the one to choose her, so now when Lakshmi gets to choose, it gives her back the power that we have wanted to see her get.

Somisha Trivedi says, “ Lakshmi has been through hell, it feels good to see a possible love interest, we don’t know where it will go but the option feels good”.

Nitya Sharma says “ This might make Rishi and Lakshmi farther apart and as a RishMI fan I don’t like that”.

Isha Sanghvi says, “ I like Vikrant, I think he will bring a lot of fun and twists for Lakshmi”.

Akansha Dhariwal says, “ I don’t know why, but I have a feeling that Vikrant is hiding something, and that might just create chaos for Lakshmi”.

Mansi Gupta says, “ I hope that if Lakshmi decides to be with Vikrant, then we can just focus a little bit on Lakshmi for a while”.

What do you think about Vikrant’s entry in the show and RishMI’s love story?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

