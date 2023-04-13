Audience Perspective: Vikrant's entry in Bhagyalakshmi finally gives Lakshmi much-needed attention!

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs and has been an emotional rollercoaster of a journey where we have seen Rishi and Laskhmi be in love, not never fully together.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 12:19
Bhagyalakshmi

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, and Smita Bansal, among the other actors, make up a great ensemble cast.

ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi: Really! Rishi is against Vikrant’s proposal, wants Lakshmi to reject it

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs and has been an emotional rollercoaster of a journey where we have seen Rishi and Laskhmi be in love, not never fully together.

We have often seen Lakshmi fight for herself, and her identity and sometimes to stick by Rishi and sometimes to stay away from him. 

After a long battle of back and forth, Rishi and Lakshmi are at crossroads, we have seen the entry of Vikrant who is the possible prospect for Lakshmi’s marriage.

While the reasons and intentions behind Vikrant’s proposal are definitely not clear but what his entry does, pull the focus back on Lakshmi and gives her the much-needed attention that character needed and put things in perspective for Rishi. 

Because while Rishi might love Lakshmi, he has not always been the one to choose her, so now when Lakshmi gets to choose, it gives her back the power that we have wanted to see her get.

Somisha Trivedi says, “ Lakshmi has been through hell, it feels good to see a possible love interest, we don’t know where it will go but the option feels good”.

Nitya Sharma says “ This might make Rishi and Lakshmi farther apart and as a RishMI fan I don’t like that”.

Isha Sanghvi says, “ I like Vikrant, I think he will bring a lot of fun and twists for Lakshmi”.

Akansha Dhariwal says, “ I don’t know why, but I have a feeling that Vikrant is hiding something, and that might just create chaos for Lakshmi”.

Mansi Gupta says, “ I hope that if Lakshmi decides to be with Vikrant, then we can just focus a little bit on Lakshmi for a while”.

What do you think about Vikrant’s entry in the show and RishMI’s love story?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi: New entry! Vikrant marks his entry into Rishi and Lakshmi's lives  

Bhagya Lakshmi bhagya lakshmi zee tv Zee TV Aishwarya Khare Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Rohit Suchanti RishMi Rishi Lakshmi Aman Gandhi Bhagya Lakshmi Plot Munira Kudrati TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 12:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai: What! Josh proposes Prachi for marriage
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Katha feels touched by Viaan's confession; gets a makeover done
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must Read! All you need to know about Kumkum Bhagya’s Mughda Chapekar
MUMBAI : Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-...
Udaariyaan: Interesting! Sartaj and Nehmat argument gets MAJOR
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns...
Kya Baat Hai! Meet the real life Dimpy of Sagar Parekh aka Samar’s life?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
Must Read! From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Television sets that were gutted in fire
MUMBAI: Television shows are the lifeline of the Indian household and not a day passes when at least one popular show...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mugdha Chapekar
Must Read! All you need to know about Kumkum Bhagya’s Mughda Chapekar
Meet the real life Dimpy of Sagar Parekh aka Samar
Kya Baat Hai! Meet the real life Dimpy of Sagar Parekh aka Samar’s life?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Must Read! From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Television sets that were gutted in fire
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam of Udaariyan: Tried living every character in a way that I became them, and no one could typecast me
Sheezan Khan
Must Read! Sheezan Khan shares a heartfelt poem on love, says “Himmat Harna Accha Nahin Lagta…”
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang actor Kashish Duggal: I believe there cannot be any comparison between two people and their situations