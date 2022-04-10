AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Virat should stay with Paakhi and not with Sai in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The ardent fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now want Virat and Paakhi together and not Virat and Sai. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 15:34
MUMBAI : The current track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is witnessing a lot of intense scenes.

We all know that ever since Sai and Virat have come face to face, things have only turned complicated for them.

Virat and Sai are holding grudges against each other and there are lots of misunderstandings that need to be cleared between them.

But right now, Sai is back only to cure Vinayak but things are not going to be easy.

Meanwhile, Sai is heartbroken seeing Paakhi and Virat together.

The upcoming episodes will witness a major drama.

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through

The viewers are currently seeing how Virat has decided to move on from Sai and start a fresh life with Paakhi.

Virat and Paakhi's delightful bond is being loved by the viewers.

The ardent fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now want Virat and Paakhi together and not Virat and Sai.

Anjali Gupta says, "I think Virat and Paakhi make for a perfect pair now. They should be shown together in the show."

Priti Das says, "Sai is still carrying her ego everywhere which is hurting Virat. It's better she doesn't get back in Virat's life."

Mansi Roy says, "I think Virat should never get back to Sai even after he knows the truth. Sai has always left Virat without even thinking about any circumstances. This is just not done."

Priyal Shah says, "Virat and Paakhi make for a mature couple. They look good together and also complement each other very well."

Well, the viewers feel that Virakhi makes for a good pair. What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.


ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'I was eagerly waiting for the track' Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar gets CANDID about her track, bonding with Neil and Ayesha and more

 

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 15:34

AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Virat should stay with Paakhi and not with Sai in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
