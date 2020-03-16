AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! What makes Abrar Qazi and Sargun Mehta starrer show Yeh Hai Chahatein a huge hit

MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The show is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run for 5 years on small screens.

Abrar plays the role of Rudra while Sargun plays the role of Preesha in the show.

The duo is fondly referred to as Rusha by the ardent fans.

While the makers have introduced several leaps and also new characters to spice up the drama, many viewers are not happy with the way the show's story is progressing.

There are several viewers who have slammed the makers for the show's storyline, timeslot and lack of promotion which is taking the show nowhere in spite of having good TRPs.

But in spite of receiving so much flak on social media, the show is ruling TRP charts.

So, there are several reasons which makes Yeh Hai Chahatein a huge hit.

The show has witnessed several leaps till now which has only gotten the storyline better.

New characters are introduced every time the leap takes.

The makers are bringing new characters and exiting the old ones which is creating a lot of drama.

Apart from that the beautiful songs which are played in various scenes are quite impactful. They resonate with the viewers and are very relatable.

The show also showcases lots of family values which are giving such good messages and lessons to the viewers.

Last but not the least, apart from Sargun and Abrar, the one character which is the heart of the show is none other than Ruhi.

The child actor is seen as Preesha and Rudra's daughter.

She is the centre of attraction and no one can take their eyes off when Ruhi is on-screen.

