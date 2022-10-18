Audience Perspective: Why did Naagin 6 start on a great level but declined to mediocrity

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

What started as a revelation in terms of Television content and graphics, has now fizzled out after 6 eventual seasons. Naagin is the magnum opus of television maverick Ekta Kapoor’s vision for fiction and the scale it can go to.

ALSO READ:Must Read! Bigg Boss Season 16 enters the top 5 shows on TRP ratings and Kundali Bhagya enters top-10; Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie

Naagin promised big-screen magic on your television sets, the grand scale of fiction, fantasy, and nostalgia about using Indian mythologies and folklore into a storyline that fans loved.

With a stellar cast in the first season like Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, and the return of Sudha Chandran, Naagin was television and TRP gold. The show also brought a concept of season based series where every season offered a new story, a new cast, and a new leading lady. Naagin also became the pit stop for many actors willing to revamp their careers or get a head start.

Leading roles went to stars like Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandana, and Krishna Mukherjee. At the same time, actors like Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, and Nia Sharma played pivotal roles as the anti-hero.

And you would think that with the excitement with which the New Naagin for season 6 was announced, the show would see some progress at the least either in terms of VFX or in terms of the storyline but it is essentially the same story wrapped up in a new packaging.

Naagin 6 had a strong start casting new actors who are at the top of their fame like Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. But the show quickly declined in terms of content and even the storyline became more and more unrelatable as the show goes on and the audiences have some views about it:

Nisha Sharma Says” They have tried everything in the show apart from actually making sense I mean what happened to the standards”.

Riya Yadu said, “ Even bringing cameos and a new cast is not exciting enough, there is nothing new that the show offers, it has become so boring”.

Neha Mandavi says, “ Are we really expected to believe that two absolutely similar-looking people cannot identify themselves that they are related, the show has lost of a lot of young audiences because of storylines like that”.

Rishi Singh says,” We had such great expectations from the show, atleast they could have made the VFX better but they failed at even that, why should anyone watch the show if they only won’t effort into making it”.

We have seen the entry of Pratik Sehajpal in the show and fans expected the show to pick up. But will the makers be successful in bringing back magic to the Naagin series or is season 6 the end?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:OOPS! The netizens feel Pratik Sehajpal needs to up his game of social media stories