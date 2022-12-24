Audience Perspective: Why do young actors like Shireen Mirza, Isha Malviya play the role of a mother in the shows?

MUMBAI : While TV will not go out of existence any time soon, the grandiosity of TV shows and stars has definitely gone down. It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin, on the one side there are shows that have been on-air for decades and there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes.

Some TV shows in order to keep the audiences that they have gained, take leaps after leap after leap, while leaps might feel like an old trick in the TV show playbook, it is something that TV shows now follow as well.

It’s the same old story, the parents will die, and the children will reincarnate with the same face as seen in Naagin 6, and as we will see in Yeh Hai Chahtein. What doesn’t make sense is, how these shows serve us the same story on a different platter with a cast similar but the mothers are always played by young actresses.

But these generation leaps don’t help the show flourish really it shows the discrepancy, actors who once played the lead and supporting characters are suddenly playing the roles of mothers on TV shows. Shireen Mirza is known for her stint in Yeh Hai Mohaabatien and recently Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai is playing the role of a mother in Dharampatni, but not a young mother but the mother of Fahmaan Khan’s character, Shireen is in her early thirties and so is Fahmaan, so why this arrangement, well, in the pursuit of young mother-in-laws the dynamics are getting really complicated.

Another example is Isha Malviya playing the role of a mother at the age of 19, which is just shocking. And another example is Tejasswi Prakash playing the role of a mother to a daughter’s characters which she also portrays.

Audiences have quite something to say about this, and we think these points do make sense.

Megha Das says, “ The age difference is very prevalent in Television as well, why do they have to age these actors, I will never understand’.

Aditi Sehgal says, “ And the fact that we can see their real age is absurd, we can see the white powder, and it is so unfair that older actors don't get that opportunity to apply for roles”.

Reena Sharma says, “ There is not one good enough reason apart from using their fame to the full extent and saving the cost of hiring another actor”.

Swarna Yadav says, “ It is so unfair to take away opportunities from older actresses who can do the job more convincingly”.

Snigdha Sahu says “audiences want fresh tales of love and drama and there is a new barrage of actors taking over TV shows, but in the pursuit of having young mother in-laws, they are just catering chaos”.

Whatever the reason for casting such young actors as mothers, none of it justifies the unfair treatment that actresses have to deal with because of aging.

