Audience Perspective: Why Nandini From Bade Ache Lagte Hai is the Mother-in-law Indian television needs?

MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic Show in the book of Indian Television. But what makes the show so iconic, Well the grandeur, the Characters are both relatable and unrelatable but aspirational but most importantly the story of unconventional in its own nature but the subtle love story of two very different individuals who are poles apart but the only commonality they share is their selfless love for others.

But there is one more thing that makes this show different is the evil stepmother narrative. In the first edition Rakshanda Khan played the role of Ram Kapoor's Stepmother, and she did it beautifully.

But Shubhavi Choksey's Nandini Kapoor is setting a different way for herself all- together. She is changing the way the negative characters are usually portrayed, especially the stepmother which turns into an evil mother-in-law.

Nandini Kapoor is not loud, she doesn't scream, she doesn't give a look to the camera, she doesn't prolong her plans, she doesn't wait to spill the drama, or break the bangles or faints. Nandini Kapoor is subtle, in the way she plans things, her execution, and even her screaming and reaction are on point.

She doesn't overdo her actions, she is also the master at manipulation but she sugarcoats it in a way that you believe it and she never gets caught. A protective mother of her children and an insecure one but she does it in a way that sometimes you understand her emotion.

Gone are days of the loud, saree clad with Sindoor in the maang. The mother-in-law that was scheming and cruel. Nandini Kapoor is a widow but we have never seen her in a white saree playing the sad desperate woman who is scheming out of spite.

Nandini Has Style, she is Glamourous, She is minimally stunning. Even during the wedding sequences and tracks, she had minimal makeup, minimal jewelry. She is always seen wearing Solid color tops with plain bottoms, usually, with a satin feel, the makeup is always perfect and dewy.

She still has selfish motives and she still wants to control Ram. But Nandini is not your typical old-school mother-in-law, she is the new modern stepmother who is redefining the stereotype of the age-old evil loud stepmother.

And the audience loves it they cheer for such characters because they feel fresh and different from what they have seen. Here's what they have to say.

Anushka Dutta Says: " Nandini is probably my favorite character because of how she twits thing, i mean she is really pretty, and I love her outfits".

Roshini Ahuja says: " I like that she doesn't cry or constantly complain, I think it is nice to see that she is not in a sad saree"

Aarvi Kaur Says: " Nandini is a character that you don't want to like because she is so selfish but you have to admit that the actress is nice its good to see modern stepmother roles"

Tanisha Gwalani Said: " Shubhavi is a trendsetter for sure, I think she is so good in this role, this role is very youthful and I hope she does roles like these in the future."

Nainka Thakur Said," The way she twists things almost every time and never gets caught by playing the emotional card is really fun to watch you don't always get angry at her but really like for being a different new kind of stepmother and I wish other tv shows also bring this realness to the character."

Well, they are not wrong. Shubhavi Choksey's portrayal of Nandini Kapoor is really incredible and Glamourous and we can't get enough of it! And we hope that the portrayal of negative characters becomes more interesting in Indian Daily soaps.

