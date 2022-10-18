Audience Perspective: Why Ram Kapoor from Bade Acche Lagte Hai the perfect Modern Television Hero

MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic show in the books of Indian Television.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been a breathe of fresh air amongst the same drama that is minted out when it comes to the custody as well. There are negative characters, but they are always classy. The way Nandani carries out her plans is marvelous, and you as a viewer have to sort off tip your cap to her. Vedika is surprising, and brings nothing too exciting. All the characters are mix shade of good and bad.The show doesn't thrive on suspense, they don’t drag out confrontations. Priya is headstrong and so is Nandani and they are not hiding or conniving with each other.

The first season of the show brought us an iconic duo of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar both of whom knocked it out the park with their chemistry and the simplicity of two people who are poles apart falling in love.

The Ram Kapoor we got to see in the first season is very different from the one we see in season 2.

The character of Ram Kapoor needs a lot of suave, a little bit of arrogance, a lot of selfless and the hinge of being a perfect brother and a son to his step-family who only love him for his money.

While Ram Kapoor and the character's namesake brought a lot of loud pride to the character, Nakul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor is soft, stern, and funny.

This Ram Kapoor is more modern and does not fit the toxic mold of the TV hero, who is always in pain and is suffering internally and almost blind to the nastiness around him until it reaches the extreme.

In the recent episodes, Ram has reached out to his ex-wife and his only love Priya, understood her better, took a stand for her and his daughter against the step-mom, whom he puts on a pedestal.

Not just that when the audiences were expecting all hell to break loose when Ram found out the truth about Ishaan being responsible for Shivina’s death but they were pleasantly surprised to see a softer more mature side, a paternal side to Ram who understood Priya better.

Ram Kapoor is the perfect modern television hero who is not afraid to show his emotions, confront his family when he has to and not be too dramatic or irrational, and especially not have a toxic bone in his body.

Fans of the show seem to love him for exactly that.

Neha Rathi says, ”Ram has handled the whole Ishaaan story arc with the most amount of maturity, it is refreshing to see a character that is not overdramatic”.

Rhea Nagwani, “I like Ram but he can be too childish sometimes, but I am glad to see some character development and see him finally standing up for his family”.

Shreya Ranka said, “Ram is amazing and the way he has handled the whole truth is so sweet. So, he treats her kindly as well even though he is hurt himself”.

Bhakti Joshi, said, “ Ram is never afraid of crying and I love that, and he doesn’t cry in agony but rather in joy as well, and that is such a good quality to have.”

Ram Kapoor is a fan-favourite character who is either you laugh with his lame jokes or mumbling or makes you cry because of his heartbreak and joy over his daughter!

