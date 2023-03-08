Audience Perspective: Why is a show like Faltu which is in Top 5 still taken off-air when there are other shows that have been out of Top 10? Read more!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

Faltu is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers love Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show. Fans love the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu.

The show is gearing up for many twists and turns. But the problem is that there was a report that the show is going off air and the actors had confirmed it as well, but the show got an extension.

But the fans have been feeling baffled that how could a show that is in the Top 5 in the TRP charts, with a great rating even when there are shows with far lesser scoring that are not even on the radar.

Fans of the show have expressed their disappointment at the news of the show going off air and have wondered why other shows that have lower TRP’s not being axed or considered, one of the names that comes up is Imlie, because the show is fallen down to the 10th position.

Not that either show needs to go, only the question is why a show in top 5 being even being considered.

Nidhi Rawal says, “I really don;t understand the TRP thing, but this will not be the first time this has happened to a show”.

Shikha Rana says, “I get why they want the show off, maybe they don’t have any more story left and don’t want the show to take another track”.

Tansiha Gupta says, “I really love FAltu and I don’t want the show to go off air, it’s not fair, the show is in Top 5”.

Sana Qureshi says, “The show has already done what it was supposed to do, I mean Fatu and Ayaan get along and yeah she can play cricket, it makes no sense to drag the story”.

Saanvi Thakkar says, “The show has been doing really well, and yes they don’t drag the storylines, it doesn’t seem fair to take a top trending show and give it an unfinished ending, the ratings are good”.

Well, we understand that the fans of the show might feel a certain way when their favorite show is considered but these things are unpredictable and are usually out of the fan’s hands.

