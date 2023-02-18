Audience Perspective: Will Kumkum Bhagya surpass the legacy of other iconic Balaji shows like Kasauti Zindagi Ki or Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

MUMBAI : In order to keep the audiences that they have gained, some TV shows take leap after leap. While leaps might feel like an old trick in the TV show playbook, it is something that TV shows currently follow as well.

The recent news that Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are once again taking leaps to focus on a new generation is raising a lot of questions as to why TV shows take leap after leap. Is it just to milk the TRPs, because along with the news of leaps in the show, Pandya Store and Kundali Bhagya have seen actors quitting the show as well.

But leaps and a new star cast to keep the legacy of the show going is what makes these shows last so long. Even if people don’t watch TV, they know the names of shows like Kumkum Bhagya.

The show started in the year 2014, and slowly rose to the top of the TRP charts. Still, after all these years, it has managed to stay in the top 10. But this is the Balaji magic. While the production house might come up with shows that were shut down within a year, there have also been shows that are known for their longevity and ability to last years.

So, naturally, the question is, will Kumkum Bhagya be able to uphold the legacy of other big Balaji shows, like Kasauti Zindagi Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? These shows are known for their longevity and their iconic characters, and in a way, they still had relevance all these years later.

So, when we talk about the legacy, it might because it has been able to hold on in terms of longevity and also because it has been able to maintain that position in the minds of the audience.

Reema Shukla says, “Balaji just has a good understanding of what the audience wants.”

Isha Trivedi says, “The shows start on a good note, but soon enough, they forget their own plotline and just go haywire. But somehow, they have managed to stay relevant.”

Ridhi Singh says, “I think the shows work because they get the casting right!”

Swarna Yadav says, “It's the same old story of whatever works, just tweak it a little bit and keep rerunning, that is what’s happening with the show’”.

Megha Mishra says, “The actors bring a lot of freshness, which helps the show stay on track”.

