AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Will the viewers see a dip in TRPs after Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the leading shows on small screens.

We all know that the show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the storyline so far.

Over the period of two and a half years, the viewers have seen several new entries and exits from the show, leaving them surprised.

The recent news of Aishwarya Sharma making an exit from the show has left die-hard fans heartbroken.

Aishwarya became a household name for her character Pakhi aka Patralekha in the show.

The actress became an overnight star and her popularity has only increased over the period of time.

Well, Pakhi's character is all set to end in the show within a few days' time and viewers will no more be able to watch her in the show.

The ardent followers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are now talking about the future of the show and how things might shape up after Pakhi's exit.

Narayani Gupta says, "I feel, there will be a significant dip in the TRPs after Pakhi's exit as viewers will dearly miss her presence."

Minal Soni says, "Pakhi's character was quite strong and very much important in Virat's life. There was a lot of drama in the story because of her and after she leaves, the drama will fade away."

Pooja Mehta says, "Well, anything can happen in the show after Pakhi's character ends. The viewers might love the new storyline and accept the show without her presence as well."

Anjali Suryavanshi says, "I feel any character's exit is for the betterment of the show as well as for the actor's craft. So, if Pakhi is not in the show, it might create an impact and things will turn out to be even more interesting."

Meeta Jha says, "Pakhi's presence has created a lots of turbulence in Sai and Virat's life. It will be interesting to watch what happens to Sairat after Pakhi's exit."

Well, many viewers are hoping that the show's story might see a dip in TRPs after Pakhi's exit from the show. However, some feel that this big change can work wonders in future.

But, one thing is for sure. Viewers who have been a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's journey so far will dearly miss Pakhi aka Aishwarya's presence.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

