AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Will Vanraj turn completely negative after Kavya's BETRAYAL in Star Plus' Anupamaa?

Fans had seen a very soft, loving and caring side of Vanraj in the past few episodes ever since he came to know about Kavya's pregnancy. However, this major truth is likely to witness a major shift in Vanraj's character.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 17:32
Vanraj

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is loved by one and all.

The show recently clocked three glorious years on small screens. 

Rajan Shahi's show has turned out to be a massive hit and a masterpiece. 

The viewers are in love with the show's storyline and how the makers are introducing amazing twists to the story. 

The recent episodes showed a grand celebration that took place at the Kapadia House for Kavya's babyshower. 

While the viewers enjoyed all the pleasant moments, they were also treated with some high-voltage drama. 

On one side, Anuj grilled Dimpy for talking against Anupama, while Adhik-Paakhi were shown once again at loggerheads where the former raised his hand on the latter. 

Amid all this, Kavya finally confessed the big truth about carrying Anirudh's baby. This truth left Anupama in major shock. 

What followed more drama was Vanraj who overheard the truth and was completely shattered by this betrayal. 

The viewers can expect more drama in the upcoming track as once the entire Shah and the Kapadia family comes to know about Kavya's truth.

Well, before that, the viewers have seen Vanraj's emotional breakdown. 

Fans had seen a very soft, loving and caring side of Vanraj in the past few episodes ever since he came to know about Kavya's pregnancy. 

However, this major truth is likely to witness a major shift in Vanraj's character. 

The ardent viewers of the show are predicting the future of Vanraj's character.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama makes Vanraj understand that he should accept the baby as it’s not the child’s fault

Here's what they have to say:

Meena Jha says, ''I feel Vanraj will not just turn grey but complete negative after this betrayal.''

Ekta Shah says, ''Vanraj will once again get jealous of Anupama's happiness and try to ruin things for her.''

Mayuri Soni says, ''Vanraj will definitely not forgive Kavya and also not accept her baby but he is surely not going to be a good man.''

Mansi Savle says, ''I strongly feel Vanraj will again be behind Anupama's life and want her back as he always knew that she is the one who can bring back happiness in the Shah family.''

Fans are predicting that Vanraj will surely turn negative and the betrayal that he has faced will create a very negative impact on him. 

The Shah family will once again see pain and sorrow of one of its members which will again change the dynamics of the relationships. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupama 2nd August 2023 Written Episode Update: Vanraj Is Heartbroken

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Nidhi Shah Sagar Parekh Adhik Mehta Rohit Bakshi Ashlesha Sawant Nishi Saxena Asmi Deo
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 17:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
MUMBAI: Shriya Saran is an actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-language films. Although Saran...
SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”
MUMBAI:Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days because of her upcoming web series Taali in which she is...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Major Drama ! Aradhana's betrayal becomes a news, Aradhana's father reveals a major truth
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Aarav wants Viaan to bring his special friend to the party, Teji agrees to Aarav's request
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Sad! Indian celebs who died by suicide this year
MUMBAI: Every year, we get to read the sad news about many Indian celebrities passing away. While some die due to age-...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Out Of Control! Reeva's gift becomes a nightmare for Ishaan, the latter loses control on his driving
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Shriya Saran
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni
MUST READ! Actor Jay Soni's IMPECCABLE acting is yet to get his due
JAY SONI
Must-Read! Meet Yeh Rishta’s Abhiva aka Jay Soni’s picture-perfect, real-life Hum Saath-Saath Hai family! Read the full Story!
Pranali Rathod
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Here's why Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's character look is a huge hit compared to the previous female characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Abhinav and Abhir
Must-Read! Fans will miss the father-son bond of Abhinav and Abhir, and raise the question will Abhimanyu be able to step up? Read For the Full Story!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”
Karan
WOW! Karan Kundra, Avneet Kaur and more celebrities who bought luxury rides this year!