AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Will Vanraj turn completely negative after Kavya's BETRAYAL in Star Plus' Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is loved by one and all.

The show recently clocked three glorious years on small screens.

Rajan Shahi's show has turned out to be a massive hit and a masterpiece.

The viewers are in love with the show's storyline and how the makers are introducing amazing twists to the story.

The recent episodes showed a grand celebration that took place at the Kapadia House for Kavya's babyshower.

While the viewers enjoyed all the pleasant moments, they were also treated with some high-voltage drama.

On one side, Anuj grilled Dimpy for talking against Anupama, while Adhik-Paakhi were shown once again at loggerheads where the former raised his hand on the latter.

Amid all this, Kavya finally confessed the big truth about carrying Anirudh's baby. This truth left Anupama in major shock.

What followed more drama was Vanraj who overheard the truth and was completely shattered by this betrayal.

The viewers can expect more drama in the upcoming track as once the entire Shah and the Kapadia family comes to know about Kavya's truth.

Well, before that, the viewers have seen Vanraj's emotional breakdown.

Fans had seen a very soft, loving and caring side of Vanraj in the past few episodes ever since he came to know about Kavya's pregnancy.

However, this major truth is likely to witness a major shift in Vanraj's character.

The ardent viewers of the show are predicting the future of Vanraj's character.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama makes Vanraj understand that he should accept the baby as it’s not the child’s fault

Here's what they have to say:

Meena Jha says, ''I feel Vanraj will not just turn grey but complete negative after this betrayal.''

Ekta Shah says, ''Vanraj will once again get jealous of Anupama's happiness and try to ruin things for her.''

Mayuri Soni says, ''Vanraj will definitely not forgive Kavya and also not accept her baby but he is surely not going to be a good man.''

Mansi Savle says, ''I strongly feel Vanraj will again be behind Anupama's life and want her back as he always knew that she is the one who can bring back happiness in the Shah family.''

Fans are predicting that Vanraj will surely turn negative and the betrayal that he has faced will create a very negative impact on him.

The Shah family will once again see pain and sorrow of one of its members which will again change the dynamics of the relationships.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupama 2nd August 2023 Written Episode Update: Vanraj Is Heartbroken