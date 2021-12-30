AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE: Wow! With every new entry in Anupama, the show witnesses a rise in TRPs; has Malvika’s track worked for the show?

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most successful and top shows on television and always tops the BARC ratings.

The audiences love to watch the chemistry between Anuj and Anupama and connect with the relationship of Samar and Rupali as they are one of the best mother and son duos on screen.

The storyline saw the biggest twist when the makers had introduced the track of Anuj Kapadia, the love interest of Anupama. His character is so positive that people have connected to it.

These days, even Anupama has fallen for Anuj, but she hasn’t been able to confess her feelings and is struggling to do so, as she doesn’t know how he or the family would react.

Just a week ago, the makers introduced the character of Malvika, the sister of Anuj, and her entry has changed quite a lot in the storyline of the show. She is the one who in the further episodes will be creating differences between Anupama and Anuj. Moreover, it will be interesting to see if Vanraj will repeat history with Kavya or not.

The audience feels that whenever there is a new entry in the show, the TRP increases and the show does better as the storyline gets interesting. They connect to every character.

Viewers of the show have spoken about why Anupama’s rating stays strong and how the new characters work wonders for the show. Read on.

Reya Bisht: Anupama as a show is never boring and never stretched, and one of the reasons for that is the gripping storyline that keeps the audience hooked on to the show. The characters are so relatable and that’s the USP of the show. Malvika’s entry will surely spice up the show, and I won’t be surprised if the TRPs shoot up.

Priya Sharma: Anupama is one of my favourite serials, and I love the storyline as it’s so refreshing and one can connect to it. I totally agree with the fact that when a new character is introduced, the show becomes interesting. For example, Anuj’s role gave a new life to Anupama. Now, with Malvika’s entry, once again there will be a twist in Anupama’s life. That’s the beauty of the writers as they keep the show engaging and one doesn’t feel bored.

Sharon Sequriea: One of the USPs of the show is the storyline, which is so gripping and appealing, and whenever new characters are introduced, the story becomes interesting and there is no dull moment on the show.

Suhana Khan: Anupama deserves to be in the top position when it comes to TRP ratings as it is a picture-perfect serial. From the characters to the storyline and the screenplay, everything is so beautifully written. That’s the main reason why the show is so successful. Anuj and Malvika’s entries have surely spiced the show up.

Sheetal Verma: There is a reason why the show is doing so well. Every audience connects to the story, and many scenes from the serial feel like it’s our story. The show is doing perfectly fine, and I hope that with new characters coming in, it doesn’t lose its essence. But that’s one thing that has worked for the show.

Well, there is no doubt Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience connects to it.

