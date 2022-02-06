AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Writers are falling short of creativity, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Udaariyaan's Jasmine have the same plot but different shows

The shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan have been seeing a similar plot with massive shockers and twists in the show.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 19:38
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Writers are falling short of creativity, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Udaariyaan's Jasmine have

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting perspective from the Telly world. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pakhi confronts Bhavani for her choosing Sai over the pain in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Currently, the shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan have been seeing a similar plot with massive shockers and twists in the show. Viewers found some striking similarities between the current track and the characters of the shows. Check out what they have to reveal: 

Disha Rajul: Amrik lost his life-saving Tejo aka Tanya while Samrat also lost his life-saving Sai, in both instances the ones who had just begun with their happy life ended up losing their partner for the brother's sake. 

Samita Mishra: Be it Jasmine's obsession for Fateh and wanting to win him back even after Amrik's death or Pakhi's love for Virat after Samrat's death is all same. Their motive to seek revenge is also the same. 

Sharon Mestry: In both instances, the negative shade of the characters stands out completely, while we see Tejo and Sai always stuck with the family duties and have no clue how to really retaliate to the problems. 

Shanmukha Pawar: As expected, Amrik quit the show, while there are hopes that Samrat may have a return to the show. In both cases, Pakhi may have a pregnancy track while Jasmine is already pregnant and they shall have a track where the baby shall be their ticket to stay in the family and get their old love back. 

Vidhisha Priyam: Be it Angad Maan or Jagtap, both of them are the old lovers of the protagonists of the show and they ended up killing their precious ones. 

What is your take on the similarities and the writer's creativity? 

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 19:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Shocking! Mansi to die?
MUMBAI: Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is witnessing a tough time in Sai’s life. Everything is just...
Major Twist! Check out the wedding venue of Mehek and Rishabh in Naagin 6
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Playing a combination of a cop who is also a terrorist is very intriguing and exciting' Abhishek aka Waseem Mushtaq SHARES insights on his character, reaction to Sayli quitting Spy Bahu and more
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Anupama: OMG! Samar falls in love
MUMBAI: Star Plus TV serial Anupama is all set to introduce some new characters in the upcoming storyline. With Anuj’s...
Super Sexy! Reem Shaikh looks sizzling hot in these bodycon outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Sensuous! Surbhi Jyoti oozing oomph in these high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Sad Demise! Santoor player Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away
Sad Demise! Santoor player Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away
Latest Video