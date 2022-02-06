AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Writers are falling short of creativity, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Udaariyaan's Jasmine have the same plot but different shows

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting perspective from the Telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pakhi confronts Bhavani for her choosing Sai over the pain in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Currently, the shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan have been seeing a similar plot with massive shockers and twists in the show. Viewers found some striking similarities between the current track and the characters of the shows. Check out what they have to reveal:

Disha Rajul: Amrik lost his life-saving Tejo aka Tanya while Samrat also lost his life-saving Sai, in both instances the ones who had just begun with their happy life ended up losing their partner for the brother's sake.

Samita Mishra: Be it Jasmine's obsession for Fateh and wanting to win him back even after Amrik's death or Pakhi's love for Virat after Samrat's death is all same. Their motive to seek revenge is also the same.

Sharon Mestry: In both instances, the negative shade of the characters stands out completely, while we see Tejo and Sai always stuck with the family duties and have no clue how to really retaliate to the problems.

Shanmukha Pawar: As expected, Amrik quit the show, while there are hopes that Samrat may have a return to the show. In both cases, Pakhi may have a pregnancy track while Jasmine is already pregnant and they shall have a track where the baby shall be their ticket to stay in the family and get their old love back.

Vidhisha Priyam: Be it Angad Maan or Jagtap, both of them are the old lovers of the protagonists of the show and they ended up killing their precious ones.

What is your take on the similarities and the writer's creativity?

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com