AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein makers exposing DRUGS to kids in the latest storyline is the most pathetic track ever witnessed in a TV show

Drug addiction is a very serious issue in the various parts of the world but to portray it in such a stupid manner is totally unacceptable.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 16:10
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein makers exposing DRUGS to kids in the latest storyline is the most pathetic track ever wi

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is successfully running on small screens for a long time now. 

The popular show is a spin-off of Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run of 5 years. 

Yeh Hai Chahatein hit the small screens in the year 2019. 

The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. 

We have seen how Preesha and Rudra's life has gone through various ups and downs. 

Those situations have led to their separation a lot of times. 

Currently, they are together and dealing with the ongoing problems in their life. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Twist! Ruhi consumes drugs, Falls unconscious

Well, a drama series is usually witnessed with some high voltage dramatic sequences and exaggerated planning and plotting which gets bizarre at one point in time. 

However, the ardent viewers of Yeh Hai Chahatein who have always showered love and praise on the show are not happy with the current plot. 

The recent storyline saw how Ruhi spots Saransh doing drugs. 

When Ruhi asks Revati about the same, she tells her that it's nothing but the white powder. 

Ruhi consumes the entire packet of drugs to save Saransh. 

The viewers are angry with the entire sequence seeing a small girl consuming a packet full of drugs. 

They are furious seeing how the makers are spreading the wrong message to the kids and also it might affect the child actor who is performing such an insensitive scene. 

Moreover, post Ruhi consumes the entire packet of drugs and after Preesha and Rudra find out about it, they rush her to the hospital. 

However, the funniest part here is even the doctors couldn't figure out that Ruhi has had a drug overdose. 

Furthermore, after operating Ruhi, the doctor updates Preesha and Rudra about her condition saying that she is recovering. 

This was another level of stupidity as a small kid who is barely 6 to 7 years old can't survive after consuming a packet full of drugs. 

It was completely misleading and the makers should have thought about it before even thinking about planning such a story. 

Daily soaps get bizarre with foolish content but this was something which was totally unexpected as you can't be showing anything in the name of entertainment. 

Drug addiction is a very serious issue in the various parts of the world but to portray it in such a stupid manner is totally unacceptable. 

The makers should understand the sensitivity of the matter before planning to show it to the viewers. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Ruhi’s life in danger, Revati irked

    

Abrar Qazi Star Plus Ekta Kapoor Indira Krishnan Sargun Kaur Luthra Swarna Pandey Krish Chugh Poorva Gokhale Gulshan Pandey Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 16:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spy Bahu: Major Dhamaka! Sejal sees Yohan’s selfie from previous night, Yohan speechless
MUMBAI: Colors TVs' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Exclusive! “The show has added value in my career” Mohit Duseja on his web series Dhappa
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Duseja has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution,...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh Luthra to enter the Luthra house during Natasha and Karan’s wedding?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Wow! Check out the new BFF pair in Bollywood industry
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great bonds between the actors in the Bollywood industry, these bonds of the...
Amazing! Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Ahluwalia gearing up for her international debut
MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her acting debut with Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni. The show turned out to be an instant...
Awesome! Are Abhira going to work together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the new BFF pair in Bollywood industry
Wow! Check out the new BFF pair in Bollywood industry
Latest Video