AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein makers exposing DRUGS to kids in the latest storyline is the most pathetic track ever witnessed in a TV show

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is successfully running on small screens for a long time now.

The popular show is a spin-off of Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run of 5 years.

Yeh Hai Chahatein hit the small screens in the year 2019.

The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

We have seen how Preesha and Rudra's life has gone through various ups and downs.

Those situations have led to their separation a lot of times.

Currently, they are together and dealing with the ongoing problems in their life.

Well, a drama series is usually witnessed with some high voltage dramatic sequences and exaggerated planning and plotting which gets bizarre at one point in time.

However, the ardent viewers of Yeh Hai Chahatein who have always showered love and praise on the show are not happy with the current plot.

The recent storyline saw how Ruhi spots Saransh doing drugs.

When Ruhi asks Revati about the same, she tells her that it's nothing but the white powder.

Ruhi consumes the entire packet of drugs to save Saransh.

The viewers are angry with the entire sequence seeing a small girl consuming a packet full of drugs.

They are furious seeing how the makers are spreading the wrong message to the kids and also it might affect the child actor who is performing such an insensitive scene.

Moreover, post Ruhi consumes the entire packet of drugs and after Preesha and Rudra find out about it, they rush her to the hospital.

However, the funniest part here is even the doctors couldn't figure out that Ruhi has had a drug overdose.

Furthermore, after operating Ruhi, the doctor updates Preesha and Rudra about her condition saying that she is recovering.

This was another level of stupidity as a small kid who is barely 6 to 7 years old can't survive after consuming a packet full of drugs.

It was completely misleading and the makers should have thought about it before even thinking about planning such a story.

Daily soaps get bizarre with foolish content but this was something which was totally unexpected as you can't be showing anything in the name of entertainment.

Drug addiction is a very serious issue in the various parts of the world but to portray it in such a stupid manner is totally unacceptable.

The makers should understand the sensitivity of the matter before planning to show it to the viewers.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

