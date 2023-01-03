Audience Perspective: Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Kehlata has become boring and repetitive, and we have the makers to blame

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Akshara and Abhimanyu have been through many ups and downs. They had to battle the world to be together, only to find themselves torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap has focused on their lives after being apart. It shows the rage that Abhimanyu has and the struggle that Akshara goes through.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Everyone shocked to know that Abhimanyu will marry Aarohi, Abhimanyu not ready to back down from his promise

We have seen in the recent promos that Abhimanyu confesses his love for Akshara and she rejects him. We also gave you the exclusive update that Akshara will be the one that completes their roka ceremony.

The recent plot has left the fans furious because they feel like the show has been stuck in a loop, and its the same thing. Either Akshara confesses her love but Abhi rejects it, or he confesses his love and she rejects it. Now, it has become very predictable that the AbhiRa will never really completely unite and not just that, characters turning negative has also become very predictable. So, why are the makers making the track boring? Has Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai become very predictable? Viewers seem to think so.

Reeta Thakur says, “We knew that Abhi and Akshu would cross paths, but they are in the same loop. The issues remains the same that Abhi would not take a stand for Akshu”.

Simran Dutta says “Why did Abhi have to confess his feelings when he can’t act on them. The story will go back to the same track, where Akshu was helping Abhi get married before the leap”.

Ridhi Shukla says "There is so much content out there. Why should one spare time to watch a content that makers don’t work on it to make it better?”

Shree Raksha says, “We watch the show in the hopes that Abhira might get together, but I guess, we also know that it will not be easy”.

Megha Sharma says “Why are you repeating storylines when you have a loyal audience who are aware of what has happened in the show before the leap?”

Did you watch the new promo? Do you agree that the makers are making the show boring? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Abhir’s amazing dance performance at Suhasini’s birthday celebration