AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The netizens feel the makers are playing with people’s emotions with the current plot; Here is what they had to say

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest plot, Akshara tells Abhimanyu and Neil that Aarohi is pregnant for real this time. Neil and Abhimanyu are left stunned. Akshara and Abhimanyu ask Neil to think about what he wishes to do now. Neil feels cheated by Aarohi and says that he does not feel he will ever be able to forgive her.

But now that she is actually pregnant, he cannot punish the child because of what Aarohi did. He says his baby will get the life he did not get as a child. He says even if he has to be with Aarohi unhappily, he will do so just for the sake of his baby. Later, Neil and Aarohi sit for pooja together.

The netizens feel the track is going downhill and playing with people’s emotions. First they make Aarohi fake her pregnancy and put Neil through so much. Later, she turns out to be pregnant. This is such a messy plotline.

Here is what the audience has to say:

Rishita Joshi: I feel the track is degrading a lot. The makers are seriously playing with everyone’s emotions so much. It is not a joke. Once you show someone’s pregnancy, then it turns out it was a false alarm. Then she ends up getting pregnant. This is so messed up.

Nishta Menghani: I am unable to understand why the makers are writing such plots. This is so chaotic and I am unable to process it. Neil is on the verge of breaking and he comes to know Aarohi is pregnant. I seriously don’t understand what is going on.

Preeti Sahay: The whole show feels so lost to me right now. The makers are treating it like such a joke. In order to create drama, they are adding such irrational events. I am unable to bear it and wish the makers understood what they are doing.

Tina Mishra: The makers are failing to understand that they are taking a hit show downhill. There is such a huge fandom of the show, the audience is not appreciating the track at all. The makers need to come up with better plots in order to keep the audience hooked.

