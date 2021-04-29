Audience Speak: Is Bondita aka Aurra Bhatnagar’s character losing her charm in Colors’ Barrister Babu?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Colors’ Barrister Babu is loved by the audience. The show started off with a young girl Bondita being trapped in the ritual of child-marriage. A barrister from Tulsipur saved Bondita and got married to her instead to take her responsibility. Anirudh aims at making Bondita a Barrister. (Read here: Barrister Babu's Bondita aka Aura Bhatnagar's mother Deepti Bhatnagar bags Mahesh Pandey's upcoming show)

Lately, we have observed that there has been a lot of change in Bondita as a character. TellyChakkar asked the question to a few avid viewers of the show, and here’s what they said.

Ankita Sagar, 38, said, “I agree that Bondita has changed a lot as a character. She played many evil tricks with Manorama, which wasn’t justified on her part. Manorama was too nice to her, and she came across as a brat who made mischievous plans to bring her down."

Rajesh Kapoor, 45 said, “Initially, Bondita was someone who’d not even harm her biggest enemy. She chose to not punish Sampoorna even after she did so wrong to her. In the course of time, Bondita held grudges against Manorama, who wasn’t even at fault. She said many hurtful things to her, which is not acceptable from a character like Bondita who has been quite sensitive towards everybody else’s feelings."

Saima Khan, 22 said, “The tagline of the show said ‘Tark Se Fark Mitaegi’, which meant that Bondita questions everything and puts across a firm opinion of hers. However, lately, she has become quite docile. She agrees to whatever her ‘pati babu’ says. I feel Bondita wasn’t the same earlier."

Jignesh Shah, 53 said, “The innocence in the character Bondita is diminishing day by day. She was obsessed with studies earlier, and her love for education was quite visible. However, now, her focus has shifted to only making memories with her pati babu Anirudh. We loved Bondita who was passionate about education and put a firm stand for what she felt is right."

