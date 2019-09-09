Audience Speak: Shaheer Sheikh, Jennifer Winget, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan should get MARRIED

MUMBAI: Off- late, a lot of TV actors tied the knot and took their relationship to another level.



Rohit Purohit-Sheena Bajaj, Ssharad Malhotra-Ripci Bhatia, and Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen had a dreamy wedding earlier this year.



The couples celebrated all wedding rituals with glitz and glamour. The wedding fever had viewers wanting their favourite actors to get married soon.



Arshiya Saeed, an arts student, said, 'Looking at all the wedding taam-jhaam, I really wish to see my favourite Shaheer Sheikh taking the plunge. Since his younger brother got married recently, I hope he also decides to get hitched soon. It will be a treat to see Shaheer as a groom.'



Roshni Mehta, an accountant, said, 'I believe Jennifer Winget should settle down. She would definitely make for a drop-dead gorgeous bride. She deserves all the happiness. The gorgeous damsel has taken all her decisions in life very gracefully. I would really want her to have a happily-ever-after.'



Kanan Nagpal, a banker, said, 'Sriti Jha is a beauty with brains. She is intellectual, poetic, and extremely beautiful, which according to me is a very rare combination. I’m quite curious to know what kind of a partner she would choose for herself. I am eager for her to tie the knot.'



Meghna Chattopadhyay, a student, said, 'Although Shivangi Joshi is quite young, I am curious about her wedding. She has aced all her looks as a bride. In her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also, she is a smart, intelligent, and opinionated individual. She can crack chemistry with a lot of co-actors, so I’m sure she would look as beautiful with her groom as she looks on-screen. Iwish she gets hitched to her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Shaheer Sheikh.'



Anvesha Dhar said, 'In his younger sister’s wedding, Mohsin Khan looked drool-worthy, which has escalated my wish to see him as a groom. He will make for a dapper groom. I can imagine him wearing a cream sherwani with a green coloured paghdi and golden footwear. He will surely make heads turn on his wedding day and will also of course break many hearts.'



Which actor/actress do you think should get married? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.



