Audience speak: Why has Choti Sardarni become so popular?

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sardarni, produced by Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Films, has been gaining rave reviews from viewers. The audience is totally in love with the show. On the TRP charts too, the show has reached the top 10.



So what made the show so popular?



TellyChakkar got in touch with a few fans and asked them the question. Read on to know their response.



Amita Sharma, a housewife, said, 'I really like the cultural values shown in the show. Punjabi culture has been depicted pretty well. The customs, traditions, and minute details of the rich Punjabi culture is portrayed to the T.'



Satyanand Dubey, a software engineer by profession, said, 'I believe the ensemble cast of the show has done wonders for the show. From Anita Raj and Nimrat Kaur to Avinesh Rekhi, everyone just captures your heart.'



Amjad Khan, a college student, said, 'The story-line surrounding honour-killing is quite intriguing. Although there have been many movies and TV shows on the subject, but all of them become a bit upsetting for the viewers. Whereas I feel as far as Choti Sardarni is concerned, the story is treated differently, which makes it stand out.'



Reena Bose, a housewife, said, 'I tend to like love stories with a unique twist, and the tragedy between Meher and Sarabjeet is quite unique and interesting. I can’t wait for them to fall in love. I am already shipping them.'



What are your views on Choti Sardarni’s popularity? Hit the comments section below.



