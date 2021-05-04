Audience Speaks: Anupamaa is becoming a 'goody goody' show; is gradually going FAR FROM REALITY

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is much loved for its content.

The show which started with Anupama deciding to divorce Vanraj when she came to know that he is cheating on her with Kavya has reached an interesting standpoint currently where she has now being diagnosed with a grave illness. And now, looks like Vanraj is having a change of heart with regards to his divorce. On the other hand, Kavya is questioning Vanraj about how he cannot leave her and that he has to divorce Vanraj.

Well, the show currently sees the Shah family having a wonderful time at a healing centre and that they are plucking mangoes and enjoying their time.

Well, some of the audience feels that the show is imparting too ‘goody’ messages about how a family is and are trying to create an image of a happy family taking the situation far away from reality!

Hemani Shah opines, “I have enjoyed watching the show for the very fact that it has presented the situations as they are. Anupama has so far taken a strong stand for herself and has also spoken aloud about how she will handle herself and learn to live alone. She has even tried teaching and standing out as an individual. However, when we now see her imparting lengthy dialogues of family, it is not too entertaining.”

Pratik Mahajan shares, “I feel the show is the same and is infact, getting better. It will be interesting to see who lives upto their promise, Vanraj to divorce Anupama and be with Kavya or Anupama to be committed to divorcing him or resolving the issues and living together as one family. “

Krutika Thakkar mentiones, “I loved the way the family is still together in tough times. It may not be the modern day value system but it surely does showcase how a family should stick together in tough times.

Urvashi Rathod says, “I loved the way Anupamaa has been shaping up however, the recent episodes of the show are not too interesting as they are stretching the drama. At first, having Samar and Nandini’s wedding amid the divorce and the illness. Moreover, Anupama is going through a divorce and seems to be more than okay with all what is happening around her. Somewhere down the lines, the Shah family seem to be ignorant to problems. There are some dialogues by Anupama which seem to be more like making the opposite person feel guilty but I feel Anupamaa has much more to offer which they are only stretching.”

What is your take on the same?