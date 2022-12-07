AUDIENCE TROLL! Is Imlie even PREGNANT as she is busy doing stunts and fights in the show

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Currently, Neela tries to explain she is innocent but Arpita refuses to listen to her white lies, at the nursery, while Imlie tries to escape from the place the security guards follow her, she turns into Jhansi Ki Rani to save the little one.

Malini returns to their lives to take her daughter back. She comes to the Rathore's mansion and tells Imlie that Gudiya is her daughter and she has come here to take her back. Imlie is left in shock that all this while the one whom she really got attached to is Malini's daughter and now Malini is taking her daughter away. What will Imlie do? Will she let this happen?

Malini brings her daughter home, while Imlie comes to know that the proof that she showed Aryan was fake. She comes to Malini's place and comes to know that Malini has been planning this for a long time. She doesn't love the kid and she has only given birth to seeking revenge from Imlie.

Well, fans have now been wondering whether Imlie is really pregnant or not, as we all know that the first trimester is always the most careful time of the pregnancy but here we see Imlie doing stunts, fighting the goons and even jumping from here and there. She is actually supposed to be calm and distressed but the drama around her refuses to stop. Despite getting frozen in the morgue, Imlie's baby is still healthy and alive, what are the makers trying to prove here?

We exclusively updated that, Imlie will try her best to send Aryan out of the village and Aryan is trying his best to get Imlie thrown out of her job. There shall be love and hate moments between the two, furthermore, Aryan bonds with cheeku and cheeku being a smart kid figures something more is there between these two.

While villagers humiliate Imlie and Cheeku, Aryan takes a stand for them. Mithi asks Imlie how long shall she hide Cheeku's identity? Imlie reveals till she can she will hide it. Malini arrives in Pagdandiya along with Anu. They see Aryan and Imlie coming close again and Malini doesn’t want that. She fastens the process of making Imlie jobless. Cheeku bonds really well with Aryan but don’t like Malini and Anu.

