AUDIENCE VERDICT! #AbhiRa's current track is old wine in a new bottle replicating the same harassment issue that #Kaira had also addressed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the show is taking a direction to address sexual harassment in the workplace with Akshara and Aarohi's track. This isn't the first time in Yeh Rishta that we are seeing the new track, before Akshara, Naira had already addressed it and even with Sirat's character we saw a different side of Harassment at the workplace, it may or may not be sexualized but even torturing someone with workload and being gender biased is considered as Harassment.

We earlier noticed how many moments from #AbhiRa Ki Shaadi were a complete copy paste from Kartik and Naira's wedding. Even their love story reminds everything that we already saw with Kaira, this just seems like new faces to the same old love story that has been on in the show for the longest of years.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu expresses his displeasure with Akshara’s choice of job. He will be shocked looking at the bad conditions of patients in the charitable trust and will be unhappy with Akshara’s decision to work in the charitable trust.

Neil used to be there in the hospital but he used to not work there. Harshvardhan used to dislike Neil always. Now Neil is all set to begin his journey in Birla Hospital as Akshara is also gone and Neil is needed to handle things out there.

Neil's truth is going to bring the biggest turning point in the show as well as in Harshvardhan and Manjari's life and Mahima is going to suffer big time from all this.

