AUDIENCE VERDICT! Actresses escape the PREGNANCY track as the writers introduce it just for namesake

MUMBAI: We all know that a lot of television shows are being rolled out these days.

Also, there are many that have gone off-air after running for several years.

The makers often introduce several interesting tracks just to spice up the drama and keep the viewers intrigued by the show.

We have seen how no actors like to age on-screen and they are not in the favour of playing fathers or mothers at a very early age in their career.

Several actors and actresses have made an exit from the show as they want to avoid playing such roles.

Actresses often refrain from playing mothers and usually want to avoid any pregnancy-related tracks.

Well, there are several such shows where actresses are shown pregnant followed by all the twists and turns in the story.

However, sometimes it becomes difficult for the makers to find a replacement when the actresses quit shows due to such tracks.

So, the viewers have currently noticed that the makers try to keep such tracks for a short period of time which works for the makers as well as the actresses.

Payal Singhal says, "We had recently seen Preeta from Kundali Bhagya and all the pregnancy-related stuff. However, in no time, it was known that Preeta can't conceive. This concept is something which we have observed in several shows where the pregnancy track is shown but the actress' pregnancy track witnesses some of the other tragedy where either she loses the baby or she can't conceive. This way, the writers also fulfil the script's demand and the actresses don't have to play mother on-screen."

Reshma Chaudhary says, "Currently the Pandya Store track is going through some interesting twists. Dhara is shown 3 months pregnant and the makers are just stretching it. It is shown that there are some complications in her pregnancy. This way, it has become impactful as well as Shiny won't be seen as a mother."

Preeti Sinha says, "Mayuri is also shown pregnant but the makers are taking it all so slow that in no time, it is predictable that Malini won't be delivering baby anytime soon and some new twist will be added."

Sayali Bhosale says, "There was previously a track introduced in Anupama where Kinjal thought she was pregnant. The makers managed to keep this track for a few episodes just to build up the drama and later, it was shown that she wasn't pregnant."

Rajni Shah says, "I was a big fan of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Rhea was quite young to be a mom on-screen when the makers had introduced a pregnancy track. However, within a few episodes, it was shown that Rhea can't be a mother. This way, the track bought a huge twist in the story and Rhea didn't have to become mom on-screen."

Well, it seems the writers and the makers of the shows are playing it smart to introduce such tracks just to create several twists and turns in the story to ensure to keep the viewers glued to the screen.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

