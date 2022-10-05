AUDIENCE VERDICT! After applying sindoor will Abhimanyu don a mangalsutra like Arjun Kapoor in Ki and Ka?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Well, today we witnessed a moment where we see after Kanyadan, Akshu and Abhi get up for pheres and with every beautiful promise, they finally get hitched. Abhimanyu and Akshara's love becomes evident with the Sindoor ritual and the duo do an unusual ritual where Akshara puts sindoor to Abhimanyu, later they go ahead with the saptapadi ritual where Abhi's promises are all about Akshara and Akshara's promises are all about him and their families.

Fans are not just in awe but now have a major question that is this the way they are planning to portray equality. They list down their concerns with the current track of the show, check out what they reveal:

The story has turned not modernised but utter stupidity in terms of progressive thinking, we wonder if Abhimanyu will be seen wearing mangalsutra.

Is that the way they are portraying equality, this is not really showcasing growth it is just two people making everything look like love and addressing a cregressive mentality. Every stereotype doesn't need to be broken, some have a significance that cannot be replaced.

