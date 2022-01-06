AUDIENCE VERDICT! After science defying stunts, StarPlus' Imlie comes with a logic defying and bizarre track on Aryan's infertility reveal

MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Currently, Imlie finally reveals that she is pregnant, Aryan cannot contain the joy and he reveals that Imlie gets promoted as the executive reporter. While Aryan goes back to his room, the doctor reveals that he is infertile with the reports. Aryan is left in shock. Later, the doctor comes to Jyoti and reveals there is a misunderstanding, they gave the wrong reports to Aryan, he is completely fit. Jyoti decides to hide the truth from Aryan.

The duo finally get discharged and at home they surprise each other with gifts. Jyoti fumes in jealousy seeing how calm Aryan is, she dreams that Aryan has oust Imlie but that doesn't come true.

Well, fans are upset with the current track and they ask where did the logic go while they were shooting the infertility sequence in the show, here are the questions that raise with the current track:

1. What is the need to do Fertility check for Aryan, when he was admitted for a fire accident ?

2.Why is the correct report given to Jo? Dr could have given it to Imlie in the same hospital.

3. How is Jo sure she can bribe the lab in which ASR gave for the test ?

We have the same questions for the makers, as the netizens but what could be the explanation for this?

In the upcoming episode, She confronts Aryan about the reports but Aryan reveals that he doesn't trust the hospital and has done a test in the private lab. Jyoti feels her chance is fading. She checks the lab's name in Aryan's phone and carves another plan.

The reports come home and Jyoti quickly changes the papers. On the other hand, Madhav comes home and brings laddoos for Imlie. Neela insults him but Imlie takes a stand for him. Jyoti finds her next bait in Madhav and instigates Aryan against him. She tells him that there shouldn't be anyone except him close to Imlie while Aryan sees Imlie and Madhav having fun while eating laddoos. Will this create differences in their happy married life?

