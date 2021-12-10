AUDIENCE VERDICT! Akshara and Abhimanyu's musical love story is turning into a big MUSIC VIDEO?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the show has been at a rocket high after the leap, Abhimanyu and Akshara's romance has turned into a major hit for the team. But the show has been portraying more dance and song portions amid the intriguing episode. Akshara and Abhimanyu's imagination has turned into a regular affair and how they add those romantic moments between the shots.

We got in touch with the viewers and asked them about it, check out what they had to say:

Neelam Rao: The leap has indeed worked wonders for us and we are loving it. Talking about the songs that come in between the scenes, looks like a refresher for us as it adds that romantic touch to the duo and helps us get out of our mundane lives.

Shareen Haji: The music videos in between of the interesting shots really ruin the link to the episode, I wouldn't recommend too many songs for a show, instead turn it into a music video for the fans to admire.

Sangeeta Chauhan: We are happy about the new actors, they are doing great but the makers took the music part a bit too seriously it seems. We would love to see more onscreen chemistry between AbhiRa without the dialogues and more real and relatable incidents.

Ram Auran: Rajan Shahi took the best decision in casting Pranali and Harshad, talking about the music videos I feel it's a great way to add content on a lighter note than keep pumping the drama only.

Samay Dixit: The story gets dragged with the music videos in my opinion, though they seem interesting once in a while it works not always. The plot digresses from the show due to such additions in the episode.

