Audience verdict: Anupama needs to redefine the style of actors on the show

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it always tops the TRP charts.

The audience has connected to every character of the show, especially that of Anupama, Vanraj, and Samar. They love to watch the intense mother and son bond and the love and hate relationship between Samar and his father Vanraj.

People are especially loving the bond of Samar and Anupama, which looks like a bond between a real mother and son. Many people connect to that relationship in the serial.

Anupama as a character is a very strong role on television, and Rupali is doing a commendable job. She does complete justice to the character. Today, it has become a household name. Her acting chops have been appreciated by viewers.

Even the character actors’ roles are being loved and appreciated by viewers.

But every successful show has positives and negatives. The styling of the actors is not being liked by the audiences as they feel that the clothing they wear is very repetitive.

We asked a few people what they think of it, and many expressed disappointment.

Nirav Rajiv : The show has a good storyline but the actors need some good stylish costumes. The clothes don’t look that appealing and need more grandeur.

Prerna Budhwani : I love watching the show but the styling of the actors is not good, and only on good occasions, they are dressed well, and it's high time every character as a makeover.

Reya Saren : I am a big fan of the show but the dressing and styling can be better. I understand Anupama's styling but why do the others wear repetitive clothes? Vanraj wears the same blazer all the time.

Rohan Merchant: The show is doing well, but look at other shows and their styling. It’s so appealing, but in Anupama, the styling department lacks even in the young characters like Samar, Nandini, and Kinjal. Kavya is pretty decent but better work can be done.

Nikita Rajiv: Anupma is one of my favorite shows but the show is lacking when it comes to styling and clothing of actors. Look at other shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which belong to the same production. It is creative when it comes to styling the actors. It doesn’t look dull, and the actors look so colorful and full of life, whereas in Anupama, it is always dull and the characters don’t look appealing.

Muskaan Chadda : It's high time the creative team works on the styling of Anupama, or else there could be a possibility that they can lose the audiences. The styling and clothing of an actor do help in enhancing the character.

The audience's verdict is that the characters do need a makeover.

Do you agree?

