Audience verdict: BALH2: Twitter is not a fan of Priya Sood, choose Ram over Priya for Pihu!

MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television. But what makes the show so iconic? Well, the grandeur, the characters are both relatable and unrelatable but aspirational but most importantly the story of unconventional in its own nature but the subtle love story of two very different individuals who are poles apart but the only commonality they share is their selfless love for others.

The show has taken a leap and now we see the struggle of Ram and Priya getting together while also finding out the truth about Pihu, while the reception of the leap is good. People are still not completely okay with some of the characters arc.



While Priya Sood was a character that people loved and people were always rooting for Ram and Priya to get back together. Priya still is one of the most popular characters and Disha Parmar is highly regarded for it.

Fans of the show have really been a fan of Priya’s arc, especially the drunk arc. Well, it made sense when there was no Pihu in the picture but it surely can not have a good affect on Pihu to see her mother who she looks up to have a breakdown and drunk. Ram on the other hand is coming off gracious and patient and even his dialogues make more sense in the last episode, at least that's what the fans are saying.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Cliched storyline and love triangles in shows like Imlie 2, Udaariyaan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not IMPPRESIVE anymore

Ardent fans of the show are really unhappy with the last episode and they are only singing Ram’s praises, what is it about Ram that they like you may ask? Well, everything but we do think that he is getting sympathy for not being with Pihu for th past 5 years and people blame Priya for that too. Priya even though she has reasons is a little hesitant when it comes to Pihu!

Fans on Twitter and other social media sent in their opinions of what they thought about the latest episodes and we have there perspectives and reactions right here:

Nisha Singh from Gwalior said, “ Priya is still a great character but I don’t like where her story is going, she is coming off as an overbearing mother, who only screams Pihu every 20 seconds. As a fan of Priya, I am confused because one moment she is doing everything for Ram, except tell him the truth or let him close to Pihu”.

Rhea Sharma from Chandigarh said, “ I don’t like this ‘Priya getting drunk’ storyline, she has seen enough in life where she can be just fun without drinking and why do we need important plotlines to be revealed when she is in no state to remember them later.

We also compiled some reactions from Twitter for you:

Oh she is here to blame everyone but her and say Meri Meri Meri beti.



Nice.



Ram is right Lmfao. Who cannot differentiate between the taste juice and alcohol. SMH. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 pic.twitter.com/FZyb3IK3cJ — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) September 21, 2022

Ram being in awe of Pihu is just like him and how she knows how to handle ‘stupid’ people is so soft. Especially that hand on her head. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 pic.twitter.com/1LITpU8krA — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) September 20, 2022

Well good that at least that stupid drink is spilled.



At least one job is done well by PP. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 pic.twitter.com/QwfHbA9diU — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) September 20, 2022

…welcome in the whole Priya Pihu equation. Even in the whole drunk scenario she is pushing him away. So what’s he supposed to think anyway? Just acceptance but also doubts. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 pic.twitter.com/P076wM9eTC — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) September 20, 2022

Well, what did you think of the reactions? Do you think the writers should now move on from the Priya getting drunk trope?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay Tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Vedika kidnaps Pihu in Priya’s disguise



