AUDIENCE VERDICT: Balika Vadhu 2 needs to STIR UP the storyline

Balika Vadhu 2 has become a household name for the viewers and has become much buzz since the news about the leap was out. It was later confirmed that the actress will be playing the grown-up Anandi paired with Randeep Rai who will be seen as the grown-up Anand in the show. Well, the show has been portraying some serious social issues that are addressed but never accepted.

Well, talking about the show, viewers had expected a completely different track or storyline but they received the same as before, audience has been critical about its narrative, earlier they revealed :

Meena Devna: If you remember, the post leap narrative of Barrister Babu had the same issues that Balika Vadhu 2 has been portraying again, is it that they are copying the same script? or there isn't anything left for other shows?

Deshna Patel: Both the shows had a similar storyline, and somewhere the sequel is exactly the same as its first part with different characters, so I would say that its a copy-paste of Balika Vadhu rather than Barrister Babu.

Ramina Shafaq: There is nothing new in the second season, as Balika Vadhu 2 seems a copy paste of the first season just changing the topics to call it fresh. We can clearly see it isn't working for them as well.

