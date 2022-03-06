#Audience Verdict: Banni’s TAKIA KALAMS have turned ANNOYING right in the first week of Banni Chow Home Delivery’s launch

#Audience Verdict: Banni’s TAKIA KALAMS have turned ANNOYING right in the first week of Banni Chow Home Delivery’s launch

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A lister production houses in the entertainment industry.

It has produced quite distinguished projects in the likes of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and many more and now it has brought Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta on Star Plus.

The show is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience in just a couple of episodes.

Well, the show is a visual entertainer but it is just a couple of episodes and the audience has already started feeling a little annoyed with the constant takia kalams hummed by Ulka, who plays the role of Banni in the show.

Kasturi Mehta shared, “I am really enjoying the show and Ulka aces the rustic accent extremely well but a character should have one particular takia kalam. Banni has two to three takia kalams and she has repeated atleast 15 times in the course of these 3-4 episodes. It kind of gets annoying after a point of time.”

Neha Shah averred, “ Banni and Yuvaan aka Ulka and Pravisht, both’s acting is fabulous. However, the dialogues are not only monotonous in terms of the takia kalams but are also very lengthy. While we enjoy watching the overall drama and how Ulka livens up the TV screens, we do get irritated as it is more like a disturbance. “

Pratik Udhwani mentioned, “Well, the show has just taken off and it is irritating, we as an audience are expecting quite a long run with this show. But I cannot constantly keep hearing the one liners.”

Rupa Patel expressed “Banni Chow Home Delivery show it was mind blowing and outstanding. All the characters & performance was Marvelous. Especially. Pravisht Mishra as Yuvaan character and so is Ulka as an independent girl. She has a strong character and has delivered an amazing performance. I find it pretty entertaining.”

Riddhi Shah opined, “I find Banni Chow Home Delivery pretty interesting. The only part is that the writers should keep her takia kalams a little where it is apt and needed.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

