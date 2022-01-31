AUDIENCE VERDICT! Bigg Boss 15: Did Tejasswi Prakash follow Rubina Dilaik's FOOTSTEPS for Victory and bagging a show?

MUMBAI: We had earlier updated about Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15 and even bagging Naagin 6 as the lead. Adaa Khan introduced her as the new Naagin for the show.

Bigg Boss 15 has been extremely eventful. If we talk about their journeys, viewers got the hottest couple in town TejRan with the show and the dapper Pratik Sehajpal. With Pratik coming in the second place, viewers, celebs and everyone were upset about it and even took to their social media handles. Viewers even found similarities between BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik and BB15 winner Tejasswi Prakash's journey and victory in the show. Here's what they had to reveal:

Ramesh Kalra: Just like Rubina we saw Teja emerging as a queen in the show, she not only became one of the most entertaining contestants but also turned into a fighter alone.

Vineet Rai: We remember how Rubina's win seemed unfair seeing Rahul in the top 2, now it did seem the same with Tejasswi as we all wanted Pratik to win and he was way more deserving than Tejasswi in the show.

Manisha Premi: Just like Rubina, she got the trophy and her most adored show Shakti back, there are rumours that she will star as the lead in Shakti 2 as well. Tejasswi also took the trophy home and was revealed as the new Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin Universe.

