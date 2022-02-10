Audience Verdict! Fans eager to watch Abhimanyu’s shirtless and Akshara’s angry woman avatar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, we will see Akshara reaching Abhi's house. She will be furious and come to confront Abhimanyu, however, seeing Abhimanyu shirtless, Akshu will be a little distracted. They will have a small heated exchange after which they'll leave on a bike. And now, fans are going gaga over Akshara's angry woman avatar and Abhimanyu's shirtless avatar.

A user wrote, “Love this screen.. No romantic scenes But still it’s worth the watch...Baby Akshu turn Sherni... Watching this screen on loop...”, while another user wrote, “Aftr shooting such sizzling episode these two cuties post such offscreen pic just like nthng hpnd Kya Kare hum Inka fd ka haal h ab aftr today's epi ... obsession khatam he nahi ho raha hai”.

A third user wrote, “Abhi-isliye tumhe nhi chhodta hu Akshu- mein bhi tao pkde hue hu ,,mein tumhe chhodne bhi kaha deti hu That scene just too Seeing you again today, I fell in love with you again, and the fouth user wrote, “While watching this scene me to Abhi: Go abhi go kiss on her cheeks frm behind n say "baccha i m sorry na plz thoda dheere chalao bike"

