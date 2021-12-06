AUDIENCE VERDICT! Fans feel there is a special connection between Kumkum Bhagya pair Abhi-Pragya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein pair Virat-Sai

MUMBAI: Indian television has witnessed many popular TV shows over the years.

There are several TV shows that have been running successfully for a very long time.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, and Kumkum Bhagya are a few shows that are constantly working well on the small screens.

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the leading shows on television in the current times.

We have also seen how the makers have left no stone unturned to keep viewers hooked to the screen with the interesting twists and turns in the story.

Abhi and Pragya's life has seen so many obstacles, but they always managed to beat everyone. Their love has won.

Well, viewers are now finding similarities between them and on-screen couple Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Well, the current track in the show is witnessing a lot of drama as Virat has gone on a mission, and soon, things will take a huge turn in Sai and Virat's life.

The audiences are finding a connection between Virat-Sai and Abhi-Pragya's love story.

Saheli Sinha says, "Abhi and Pragya have never been able to lead a peaceful life. Whenever they got back together, they were separated in no time. The same is happening with Sai and Virat. Their love story is not even started yet and they have been separated several times."

Sapna Thakur says, "I feel Sai-Virat and Abhi-Pragya's love story will be the same. They will never be able to live happily as they will be parting ways within a very short span of time after being together."

Sejal Shah says, "It's high time Abhi-Pragya and Sai-Virat come together forever and things revolve around them."

Pinky Soni says, "It gets irritating to see how they get separated again and again. There is no stopping. Instead of enjoying all this, it gets boring and monotonous."

Harsha Gupta says, "I am not surprised the way Sai-Virat's love story is heading the same way as Abhi and Pragya. But we would love to see some changes."

Well, what's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

